ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Heated debate as NA session focuses on Murree tragedy

  • Discussion on Finance (Supplementary) Bill has been deferred
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Jan 2022

After a delay of 10 days, the National Assembly (NA) session commenced on Monday but deferred discussion on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, commonly known as the mini-budget, to focus on the Murree tragedy that resulted in at least 22 tourists losing their lives.

The session, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, was supposed to take up the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, seen as a key condition to revive the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, it was reported that the agenda of the session was modified to discuss the incident in Murree, while the finance bill would be discussed on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif lambasted the government for the Murree tragedy, saying that the incident was a result of the government incompetence and administrative negligence.

“The government only knows one thing, which is to engage in vindictive politics,” he said.

“Did they issue a red alert or make any preparations for the higher influx of the people.”

Responding to Shehbaz's comments, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken revolutionary steps on the issue of climate change and tourism in Pakistan.

"It's shameful that the opposition is looking at the tragedy as another opportunity. It only reflects their narrow vision and political opportunism. I want to remind the leader of the opposition that when he was chief minister, every day there was an incident," said Fawad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the information minister was celebrating that thousands of people had reached Murree but when he found out that a tragedy had happened, he started blaming the victims.

“This government has done nothing but blame victims,” he said. "We demand a judicial inquiry to find out the truth. The mere formation of a committee will not result in anything as the government wants to hide facts."

Blaming the government for inflation and economic mismanagement, Bilawal said that the promise of 'Naya Pakistan' has not been fulfilled. “New Pakistan has become expensive Pakistan."

SBP Amendment and Finance (Supplementary) Bills prior conditions for IMF loan

The NA session was set to discuss the two bills the government is seeking to pass ahead of the IMF board meeting.

Last week, the IMF removed Pakistan’s agenda from the Executive Board calendar soon after it announced to take Sixth Review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in its meeting scheduled for January 12.

When contacted, Ministry of Finance spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam, had told Business Recorder that January 12, 2022 was earlier given as a tentative date for the Fund Executive Board meeting on Pakistan.

However, the board will meet after the country has met prior conditions, which includes passage of the two bills.

6th Review of $6bn EFF: IMF board to take disbursement decision only after passage of bills

On Monday, Pakistan' finance ministry confirmed that the IMF has agreed to its request to reschedule the sixth review of the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), after earlier stating that it would be held on January 12.

Aslam, in his capacity as spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, said that the Finance Division "officially requested the IMF to reschedule the meeting of the Board of Director for the approval of 6th review till end January".

Completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million (about $1,059 million), bringing total disbursements under the EFF to about $3,027 million.

Prior NA sessions

On December 31, the approval of the Finance (supplementary) Bill, 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was again deferred after the National Assembly (NA) session was adjourned for an indefinite period.

The session commenced with Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in chair. However, the session was only held for 12 minutes.

The session was adjourned a day after the opposition pointed out the quorum in the House. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had laid the bills.

The joint opposition staged a protest against the mini-budget and the bill, saying it is being done on the dictation of the IMF.

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, SBP (Amendment) Bill: NA session adjourned again

Soon after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser took up the agenda, the opposition parties objected over extension of a bunch of ordinances, saying the constitution as well as a verdict by the Supreme Court of Pakistan categorically say a lapsed ordinance – whether it is lapsed by one day or more – cannot be extended.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Heated debate as NA session focuses on Murree tragedy

Iran calls for release of Afghan funds during Taliban envoy's visit

SBP Amendment Bill: Tarin says govt to retain control of central bank

Dawood wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Dr Reza Baqir responds to criticism during NA panel hearing

Govt's criminal negligence responsible for Murree tragedy: CM Sindh

Pakistan's rupee stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

PM questions Modi's silence over Hindutva summit calling for Indian minorities' genocide

KSE-100 gains 1.2%, closes near 46,000

Read more stories