China reports 157 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 9 vs 165 a day earlier

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

BEIJING: China reported 157 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 9, down slightly from 165 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 97 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 92 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan, Tianjin and Shaanxi.

China reported 42 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 46 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Mainland China had 103,776 confirmed cases as of Jan. 9.

