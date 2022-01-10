ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,726 Increased By 64.2 (1.38%)
BR30 19,459 Increased By 178.3 (0.92%)
KSE100 45,860 Increased By 514.4 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,080 Increased By 181.5 (1.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai central bank sees lower H1 economic growth due to Omicron outbreak

Reuters Updated 10 Jan 2022

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank said on Monday the country's economy could see lower growth in the first half of 2022 than a baseline scenario due to uncertainties caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy has been supported by domestic spending and a rebound in tourism, a growing outbreak of Omicron remained a key risk, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

Thailand is expected to bring the Omicron outbreak under control within the first quarter of 2022, it said.

"There are great downside risks in the first half of 2022 because of the Omicron outbreak, which could be more severe and longer than expected," Sakkapop Panyanukul, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand, told a meeting with analysts.

Thailand's economy is forecast to expand by 3.4% in 2022, the central bank said last week.

Financial stability for households and businesses remained fragile, reflected by high levels of household and corporate debt, central bank data showed.

Non-performing loans (NPL) were seen increasing slightly, Sakkapol said, adding that the bank will roll out targeted measures in this area.

Inflation is also seen increasing temporarily in the first half of 2022, but would still be within target, Piti Disyatat, an assistant governor at the central bank, told the meeting.

"If inflation needs to be managed, increasing interest rates will be our main tool," Piti said.

The Bank of Thailand is also ready to intervene in markets if the baht currency became too volatile, he said.

The baht hit 33.14 against the US dollar on Jan. 5, the highest since late November, though eased to 33.67 on Monday.

The central bank's monetary policy committee last month kept the benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0.50% for a 13th consecutive meeting to support the economic recovery.

Going forward, the committee will only meet six times a year, or every seven to 10 weeks, down from eight times or every six to eight weeks previously.

"Meeting frequently creates unnecessary burden for the financial market to anticipate what is coming," said Piti.

The committee is due to meet for the first time this year on Feb. 9.

Thailand's central bank

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Thai central bank sees lower H1 economic growth due to Omicron outbreak

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'

'Victims on every floor': Nine kids among 19 dead in New York fire

OCAC’s solution aimed at rescuing local refineries?

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

REAP raises objections, terms Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 'devastating step'

Murree tragedy: Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Read more stories