Spot gold may test resistance at $1,801

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,801 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,815-$1,830 range.

The metal has stabilized around a support at $1,782. The stabilization suggests the completion of a drop from the Dec. 31, 2021 high of $1,830.06.

The uptrend from $1,753.30 is expected to resume, which is riding on a wave C that could travel to $1,876.90.

A break below $1,782 could cause a fall into $1,753-$1,771 range.

Gold set for biggest weekly fall since late-November

On the daily chart, the consolidation within a wedge carries on.

The metal is biased to rise towards the upper trendline of the wedge.

The rise observed a set of retracements on the uptrend from $1,684.37.

The metal found a support at $1,781, close to $1,782 (hourly chart). It may test a resistance at $1,803.

