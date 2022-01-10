ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By 60.6 (1.3%)
BR30 19,408 Increased By 128 (0.66%)
KSE100 45,822 Increased By 476.4 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,058 Increased By 159.9 (0.89%)

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,801

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,801 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,815-$1,830 range.

The metal has stabilized around a support at $1,782. The stabilization suggests the completion of a drop from the Dec. 31, 2021 high of $1,830.06.

The uptrend from $1,753.30 is expected to resume, which is riding on a wave C that could travel to $1,876.90.

A break below $1,782 could cause a fall into $1,753-$1,771 range.

Gold set for biggest weekly fall since late-November

On the daily chart, the consolidation within a wedge carries on.

The metal is biased to rise towards the upper trendline of the wedge.

The rise observed a set of retracements on the uptrend from $1,684.37.

The metal found a support at $1,781, close to $1,782 (hourly chart). It may test a resistance at $1,803.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

