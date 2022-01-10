Qureshi arrives in Romania

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi landed in Bucharest on Sunday on the first leg of his three-day official visit to Romania and Spain. He was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal and senior officials of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, a press release said.

During his stay, Qureshi would hold meetings with Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and other officials, the statement added. Qureshi is visiting Romania on the invitation of his counterpart, the press release said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022