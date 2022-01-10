ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB chief says will continue to appear before PAC

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal said he holds the parliament of Pakistan in the highest esteem, honour, and dignity, and has already appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and will continue to appear as and when required.

According to a letter written by the NAB to secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain on January 3 entitled “representation of the principal accounting officer of the NAB before the parliamentary committee, other constitutional and statutory bodies” was being misconstrued.

Factually, the letter was addressed to the secretary National Assembly informing him of certain private responsibilities of the chairman NAB regarding a close member of a family suffering from critical medical condition, consequently, the chairman NAB was not available.

It says that the rest of the letter pertains to the changes made regarding appearance by the DG headquarters’ empowering him to represent the Principal Accounting Officer, NAB, in the PAC etc.

However, as a mark of respect and subservience of the parliament the DG was directed to make personal appearance before the PAC, apprise them of the situation and respond to any queries made. The reference made in the context of his excellency, the prime minister in the above referred letter was inadvertent and accidental.

The letter says that it is reiterated that the chairman NAB hold the parliament of Pakistan in the highest esteem, honour and dignity and has already appeared before the PAC and will continue to appear as and when required.

He also remains steadfast to his commitment made earlier in this regard with the PAC, the letter says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly NAB National Accountability Bureau Tahir Hussain Public Accounts Committee (PAC) NAB chief

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

NAB chief says will continue to appear before PAC

REAP raises objections

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy

Europe nuclear plants ‘need 500bn euro investment by 2050’

Army clears roads around Murree

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Compensation announced for families of victims

164 dead in Kazakhstan unrest

All major roads, highways in Murree opened for traffic, says ISPR

Read more stories