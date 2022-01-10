NAB chief says will continue to appear before PAC

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal said he holds the parliament of Pakistan in the highest esteem, honour, and dignity, and has already appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and will continue to appear as and when required.

According to a letter written by the NAB to secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain on January 3 entitled “representation of the principal accounting officer of the NAB before the parliamentary committee, other constitutional and statutory bodies” was being misconstrued.

Factually, the letter was addressed to the secretary National Assembly informing him of certain private responsibilities of the chairman NAB regarding a close member of a family suffering from critical medical condition, consequently, the chairman NAB was not available.

It says that the rest of the letter pertains to the changes made regarding appearance by the DG headquarters’ empowering him to represent the Principal Accounting Officer, NAB, in the PAC etc.

However, as a mark of respect and subservience of the parliament the DG was directed to make personal appearance before the PAC, apprise them of the situation and respond to any queries made. The reference made in the context of his excellency, the prime minister in the above referred letter was inadvertent and accidental.

The letter says that it is reiterated that the chairman NAB hold the parliament of Pakistan in the highest esteem, honour and dignity and has already appeared before the PAC and will continue to appear as and when required.

He also remains steadfast to his commitment made earlier in this regard with the PAC, the letter says.

