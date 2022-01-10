7 Excise, Taxation officers suspended

PESHAWAR: Seven officials of the Department of Excise & Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been suspended for negligence and incompetency related public complaints against them, said a spokesman of the department on Sunday.

All the suspended official have been directed for reporting to headquarters of the department while Director Narcotics, Salahuddin has been appointed as inquiry officer, who has begun has responsibility. The suspended officials were included an Inspector, Sub-Inspector, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and one each constable, driver and naib qasid.

Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that the department has zero-tolerance for negligent, incompetent and corrupt officials. He said that any irregularity that is either big or small is not acceptable and the responsible official will face the music. He said that the department has its own system of punishment and reward. The officials of the department are duty-found to facilitate the people in the resolution of their problems.

The Director General said that in case of negligence by any official of any region, the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) Excise and Circle Excise Taxation Officer will be held responsible for it. He said that the department is making efforts for cleansing the province of all kind of illegal activities and curse of narcotics and will not hesitate to take any step in this regard.

