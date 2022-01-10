Snowfall-hit areas: Balochistan CM undertakes aerial survey

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday took an aerial view of snowfall and rainfall affected areas of Balochistan province. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Lauding the steps taken for clearing highways and roads, he directed the concerned authorities to confer appreciation certificates on those staff members of National Highway Authority (NHA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan who had provided services during snowfall and rainfall.

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mathar Niaz Rana also accompanied Chief Minister Balochistan during aerial inspection of snowfall and rainfall hit areas of the province.