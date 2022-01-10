Pakistan Science Expo: 15th last day to register for stalls

ISLAMABAD: January 15 is the final deadline for registration of stalls for the first-ever Pakistan Science Expo being arranged by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) under the auspices of Ministry of Science and Technology to showcase innovative projects in the fields of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The expo is being organized to encourage collaboration among the government, industry and academia and will serve as a platform for organizations to showcase their accomplishments in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation, Principal Scientific Officer, PSF, Syeda Rehana Batool said.

Talking to APP, she informed that the expo being arranged from January 28-29 at Pakistan China Friendship Centre will provide networking opportunities at the highest government and corporate level.

As many as 120 stalls will be set up at the expo which will be attended by national and foreign dignitaries, lawmakers and government officials, executives and CEOs of private companies, influencers and celebrities, industry leaders, youth from schools, colleges and universities, startups and incubation centers, scholars, researchers and scientists.

Out of the 120 stalls, 99 stalls would fall under category Green, 14 stalls under gold category and eight stalls under gold plus category, she said.

Pakistan Science Expo is the first of its kind Expo in the country’s history and its purpose is to showcase the achievements of Pakistani scientists, engineers, science societies, students, universities and researchers. The expo will prove as an ideal platform for business and platform networking.

The stalls will be allocated on a first-come first-serve basis. The lay-out plan can be seen in brochures that are available for download on the website of PSF: http://www.psf.gov.pk/. The registration forms can also be downloaded from the website of PSF.

To a question, Rehana Batool informed that there is no restriction on selling any product during the event but it has to revolve around and reflect the theme of the event i.e. science and technology.

The event is open for all. Students from schools, colleges and universities are especially encouraged to participate either by booking stalls or as members of the public audience, she said.