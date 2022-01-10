Great employees deserve great software

Pakistan’s tech ecosystem is booming, with 2021 being a record year of startup funding, businesses and entrepreneurs will require powerful software that will allow them to integrate, manage, automate, and run their entire work on one single platform. At Odoo, we think business software should cover complex needs without being complicated.

Our mission is to provide software that is intuitive, full-featured, tightly integrated, effortless to upgrade, all while running smoothly for every business and every user. As a leader in open source all-in-one business software and with more than 7 million users worldwide, Odoo is one of the most installed business software in the world with its "on-premise" solution offer. Our solutions are designed to support businesses of all sizes, and with a flexible suite of 60+ business applications, you will find an app for every need.

What makes Odoo different?

Your ERP system should not be complicated. A smooth and friendly user experience has been created to ensure every Odoo user has a seamless journey. Fluidity and full integration covers the needs of even the most complex of companies. The flexibility of Odoo is such that apps can be added according to the growth of your company, adding one app at a time as your needs evolve and your customer base grows. Thanks to the open source community, Odoo is actively maintained by a large base of developers to meet evolving customer needs and provide new and innovative applications.

Odoo’s functionality encompasses traditional ERP, including accounting, inventory management, and CRM, as well as broader business requirements such as project management, marketing, human resources, website, eCommerce, and much more. With this modular approach, we provide affordable, customizable, and easy-to-use software that scales with business needs as your company grows.

A unique value proposition

Our family of apps work seamlessly together - giving you the ability to automate, streamline and track everything you do - centralized, online, and accessible from anywhere with any device. The open-source development model of Odoo has allowed us to leverage thousands of developers and business experts to build the world's largest ecosystem of fully integrated business apps.

With a modern and elegant technical design, Odoo's framework is unique. It allows us and our community developers to provide top-notch usability that scales across all apps. And any usability improvements made to Odoo’s software, will be automatically applied to all of our integrated apps. Finally, we listen to our clients and partners, and with regular annual releases, Odoo evolves much faster than any other business solution out there.

No more painful integrations

If you have individual software solutions that work, but don't talk to each other, you’re probably entering things more than once and missing a comprehensive overview of what's going on across your business. Between the Odoo apps and the tens of thousands of Community apps, there is something to help address all of your business needs in a single, cost-effective and modular solution: no more painful steps to get different technologies to cooperate. Odoo apps are perfectly integrated with each other, allowing you to fully automate your business processes and reap the savings of time and benefits that come with.

Our main objective was to introduce a business software that had been lacking in the market - a streamlined, simplified solution, catered to all business needs at a reasonable price. With an interconnected suite of applications, Odoo has created the space for organizations to pick and choose what they want and need for the businesses to run in an efficient and organized manner, to track and review the progress of their business, all without a high price tag.

Fits small and large companies alike

Our mission is to provide a range of easy to use business applications that form a complete suite of tools to accompany any business need and any business size. Ranging from startup companies (1 user) to large enterprises (300,000+ users), we give millions of companies easy access to the software they need to run and grow their business. For many companies, including the likes of Khawaja Adeel Electronics and Arian Sports Ltd. in Pakistan, Odoo has become the only platform they use to run their everyday activities.

Daniyal Khalid, founder of Zeitgeist, a successful clothing brand located in Lahore, has been using Odoo within his company since 2020.

“Odoo is a comprehensive business management system that is scalable and modular. Its minimal and innovative UX/UI allows for an easy adoption of its advanced functional capabilities. This makes it especially easier for smaller businesses to adopt. Every year, a new version of the ever maturing software incorporates solutions to problems gathered from Odoo’s global client base, and their extensive third party app ecosystem and simple configuration processes, provide easy plug and play solutions to complex non standard business problems. Odoo’s maturing E-commerce app provides a promising solution to agile product lifecycle and sales management. Finally, as a cloud based solution, I love accessing information on my business via my phone”.

To learn about Odoo and how it will assist you in managing your teams and boost business productivity, visit or contact us at www.odoo.com

