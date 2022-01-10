SAP Pakistan - Executive Biography

SAQUIB AHMAD, Country Director, SAP Pakistan

Saquib is the Managing Director for SAP in Pakistan. SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software. Since joining SAP in 2017, Saquib has significantly expanded SAP’s footprint in Pakistan, exceeding growth targets and hiring local talent to enable the digital transformation of customers in both the public and private sectors.

Saquib Ahmad has nearly 20 years’ experience in delivering innovation and driving business value for customers in the Information Technology and Telecommunications industry in the region. Prior to joining SAP, Saquib was Director of Sales & Business Development for Oracle. In this role, he was responsible for a sales team that qualified and built business opportunities in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He introduced new applications to these markets and strengthened Oracle’s relationships with key clients.

Previously, Saquib was the Country Director, Pakistan and Afghanistan, for Comptel, where he determined the sales, partner and business strategies to optimize revenue, order intake and cost of sale. Saquib began his career with Nokia-Siemens, where he held a variety of roles, culminating in him being named Director of Sales, Middle East.

Saquib holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Management and Technology in Lahore and a Bachelor’s of Engineering in Telecommunication and Electronics from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, and was recognized with the Aizza-e-Sabqat presidential award for academic excellence.

