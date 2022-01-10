ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
SAP Pakistan - Executive Biography

10 Jan 2022

SAQUIB AHMAD, Country Director, SAP Pakistan

Saquib is the Managing Director for SAP in Pakistan. SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software. Since joining SAP in 2017, Saquib has significantly expanded SAP’s footprint in Pakistan, exceeding growth targets and hiring local talent to enable the digital transformation of customers in both the public and private sectors.

Saquib Ahmad has nearly 20 years’ experience in delivering innovation and driving business value for customers in the Information Technology and Telecommunications industry in the region. Prior to joining SAP, Saquib was Director of Sales & Business Development for Oracle. In this role, he was responsible for a sales team that qualified and built business opportunities in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He introduced new applications to these markets and strengthened Oracle’s relationships with key clients.

Previously, Saquib was the Country Director, Pakistan and Afghanistan, for Comptel, where he determined the sales, partner and business strategies to optimize revenue, order intake and cost of sale. Saquib began his career with Nokia-Siemens, where he held a variety of roles, culminating in him being named Director of Sales, Middle East.

Saquib holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Management and Technology in Lahore and a Bachelor’s of Engineering in Telecommunication and Electronics from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, and was recognized with the Aizza-e-Sabqat presidential award for academic excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

