ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kuwait, Qatar COVID-19 daily cases soar past previous highs

Reuters 09 Jan 2022

DOHA: Daily coronavirus infection rates reported by Kuwait and Qatar have soared past previous peaks recorded in the summers of 2021 and 2020 respectively, as cases rise across all Gulf states.

Kuwait on Sunday reported 2,999 new cases of COVID-19, its fourth day of case numbers exceeding a high of 1,993 seen in July last year.

Kuwait had seen below 50 daily cases during the last quarter of 2021.

Qatar, a small energy-rich state with a population of around 2.8 million, on Saturday reported 3,487 new cases - almost 10% of those tested -- outpacing a previous high of 2,355 seen in May 2020.

On Saturday, Qatar reintroduced a set of rules limiting home gatherings to 10 vaccinated people, barring unvaccinated people from entering malls and restaurants and reducing capacity limits for some commercial establishments. Schools in Qatar have reintroduced distance learning until at least January 27.

To relieve pressure on Qatar's testing infrastructure authorities on Wednesday urged travellers and some symptomatic people to take rapid antigen tests, which don't need to be processed in a laboratory, rather than PCR tests.

It also opened a new 10-lane drive-through PCR testing station to sample up to 5,000 people a day.

Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf state with a population of some 30 million, has also seen a rapid increase in cases since the start of the year. The kingdom registered 3,460 new infections on Sunday, still below a peak of more than 4,700 in June 2020.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf's tourism and commercial hub, the past three weeks also brought a surge in cases as the country hosts a world fair during its peak tourist season.

Authorities on Sunday reported 2,759 new infections, as it hosts a world fair during its peak tourist season.

kuwait Qatar COVID19

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Kuwait, Qatar COVID-19 daily cases soar past previous highs

CM Buzdar conducts aerial inspection of snow-affected areas in Murree

12 killed, 29 injured in recent rains, snowfall-related incidents in KPK

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio crosses 3% as number of daily cases rises

164 dead, nearly 6,000 held in Kazakhstan unrest

Sri Lanka's president asks China to restructure debt repayments

Most Gulf bourses in black despite Omicron threat

Women's camel beauty contest makes debut in Saudi

Taliban arrest Afghan professor after social media criticism

England dig in to salvage heart-pumping draw in 4th Ashes Test

UAE central bank expects economy to grow 4.2% in 2022

Read more stories