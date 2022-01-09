ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
CM Buzdar conducts aerial inspection of snow-affected areas in Murree

BR Web Desk 09 Jan 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday conducted an aerial inspection of snow-affected areas in Murree and reviewed the ongoing relief efforts.

Buzdar was also briefed about the operation to rescue stranded people in the area. “Every Pakistani is saddened by the tragic incident that took place in Murree. All sympathies of the Punjab government are with the families of the deceased”, CM Buzdar said in a statement.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Hassan Khawar, Chief Secretary, IG Police, and other officers were present during the visit.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police said earlier on Sunday that more than 500 families were rescued in Murree in the last 24 hours.

“Heavy snowfall on Murree's main highways caused 20 to 25 large trees to fall which had blocked roads. All tourists were rescued before nightfall and taken to safe places,” Punjab Police spokesperson said.

“More than a thousand Rawalpindi Police and Traffic Police personnel took part in the rescue operation,” the police stated.

Murree CM Usman Buzdar

