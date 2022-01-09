Launch ceremony of ‘National Sales Tax Return’ held

ISLAMABAD: The representatives of provincial revenue authorities or boards except for the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) were apparently not in attendance at the launch ceremony of the National Sales Tax Return for all federal and provincial sales taxpayers held at the FBR Headquarters, here on Friday.

The representatives of the Sindh Revenue Board, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, the Balochistan Revenue Authority, the AJK Council Board of Revenue, and the Gilgit-Baltistan Revenue Authority were invited to the ceremony.

The FBR had also invited the chief ministers/finance ministers of all the provinces, but they too were not in attendance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022