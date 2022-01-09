ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Jan 09, 2022
Pakistan

Murree incident: PML-N leader demands PM’s resignation

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Holding Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible over the tragic deaths of tourists in Murree, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Saturday said that this inefficient government must quit accepting its failures and inaptness.

Expressing grief and shock over the tragic deaths of tourists in Murree, Rana told media here that ‘the gang of inefficient people’ lacks governance and only concentrating to snub their opponents through fake cases. “The PTI people were tweeting over entry of 100,000 vehicles in Murree, but the inapt government made no planning to cater to the needs of these people,” he said, adding: “The people died in cold in their vehicles, but Sheikh Rashid and others came out on Saturday morning and announced relief measures, where were these people when the innocent tourists were dying due to server cold weather.”

Rana said that the only solution is to get rid of this gang of ‘Ali Baba and his cronies’ otherwise, they would create crises.

The PML-N leader maintained that farmers are running from pillar to post for getting urea and the inapt government despite having storage capacity failed to import urea as per requirement. He feared wheat crisis in coming days and also expressed concern over gas shortages.

Answering a question, he said they welcomed the PPP’s announcement to hold long march on February 26, whoever takes to streets against the inapt government is welcomed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah PMLN Murree incident

