Murree incident: PML-N leader demands PM’s resignation

LAHORE: Holding Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible over the tragic deaths of tourists in Murree, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Saturday said that this inefficient government must quit accepting its failures and inaptness.

Expressing grief and shock over the tragic deaths of tourists in Murree, Rana told media here that ‘the gang of inefficient people’ lacks governance and only concentrating to snub their opponents through fake cases. “The PTI people were tweeting over entry of 100,000 vehicles in Murree, but the inapt government made no planning to cater to the needs of these people,” he said, adding: “The people died in cold in their vehicles, but Sheikh Rashid and others came out on Saturday morning and announced relief measures, where were these people when the innocent tourists were dying due to server cold weather.”

Rana said that the only solution is to get rid of this gang of ‘Ali Baba and his cronies’ otherwise, they would create crises.

The PML-N leader maintained that farmers are running from pillar to post for getting urea and the inapt government despite having storage capacity failed to import urea as per requirement. He feared wheat crisis in coming days and also expressed concern over gas shortages.

Answering a question, he said they welcomed the PPP’s announcement to hold long march on February 26, whoever takes to streets against the inapt government is welcomed.

