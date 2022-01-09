ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Criminal gangs stalking capital city

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Armed robbers, burglars and snatchers struck at over 38 different places during the last week and deprived citizens of cash, gold ornament, mobile phones, and other valuables worth millions of rupees.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, car lifting gangs also remained active in the city during the last week as they stole or snatched 19 vehicles including six cars from the jurisdictions of various police stations.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Golra, and Koral police stations.

During the last week, Industrial Area police registered four cases of snatching at gunpoint, four cases of car lifting, and one case of robbery. Unidentified persons stole gold ornament and cash form the house of Farukh Bashir.

Furthermore, two armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Faisal Rehman and another gang of robbers snatched a mobile phone from Faraz Ahmed.

Another, NaeemUllah lodged a complaint with Industrial Area police station that unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from him.

Similarly, four armed persons held Aysah Ghazal at gunpoint and snatched a mobile phone from her.

Auto thieves stole a Mehran car belonging to Ghulam Mujtab, lifted a bike from Liaqat Mehmood, snatched a car from Talha Raza, and lifted another bike belonging to Kamran Yousaf in the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Similarly, robbers struck at three places, auto thieves stole two motor bikes, and kidnappers abducted three people from the limits of Karachi Company police station, during the last week.

Motor vehicle thieves stole a bike, MNK-5170 belonging to Muhammad Bilal and lifted another bike, RIW-1037 belonging to Muhammad Zeehsan during the last week.

Unidentified persons stole mobile phones belonging to Ehsan Ullah and Aziz Ahmed in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station.

Some unidentified persons kidnapped Saif Ullah son of Muhammad Asif from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

A gang of robbers stole batteries, washing machine, LCD, and other valuables worth Rs100,000 from the house of Waleem Masih.

