Collector of Customs Hyderabad talks with media

HYDERABAD: Collector of Customs Hyderabad Region Dr Sadiqullah Khan says that he got his basic education from Dera Ismail Khan and did his MBBS from Khyber Medical College Peshawar in 1989. He expressed these views while talking to the media at his office.

On this occasion, Dr Sadiqullah Khan said after obtaining his doctorate degree, he passed CSS exam in which he qualified with the prayers of his parents and he started his professional career regularly from 1990 and his first posting was in Assistant Collector Makran Division which was followed by various posts across the country. He is currently serving in Hyderabad as Collector of Customs Hyderabad.

Dr Sadiqullah Khan in reply to a question said that Hyderabad is a very good city and the people here are very nice and loving.

About his published books, he said that he is very fond of poetry, so he saves everything he observed in real life and published in books through his poetry. His first book was published and so far 9 of his books have been published.

Dr Sadiqullah Khan has said that the Collectorate of Customs was established in Hyderabad in 1967 and at that time Balochistan, Multan and Sukkur were also controlled from here but now Collector of Customs Hyderabad region only.

