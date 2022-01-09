ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Thai Airways to resume operations in Pakistan

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Thai Airways has announced to resume its operations from Pakistan. Total Six (06) weekly flights will resume to Pakistan; 2 flights from Karachi, 2 flights from Lahore and 2 flights from Islamabad to Bangkok and to the World, said Weerachart Tiamtikumporn, Team Lead for Area Pakistan.

In this context, Thai Airways has started selling tickets through its Travel Agents, Tour Operator and Online.

Pakistan is very large and potential market for Thailand and to the World and being National carrier’s Thai Airways International provides better and convenient travel facilities to Pakistani’s passengers. Beside passengers travelling to Thailand and its Network, it’s also play very vital role to promote Cargo business from/to Pakistan.

