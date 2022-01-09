ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Pakistan

Grand alumni reunion takes place at IBA Karachi

Recorder Report Updated 09 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi held Alumni Reunion 2022 at the Main Campus in collaboration with student society ‘Alumni and Placement society.’

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar attended the event as guest of honour. The event was attended by around 700 prominent alumni from the government and corporate sector.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Malahat Awan, Director, Alumni Relations, Resource Mobilization and Corporate Relations. Keeping the memories of the departed alumni alive, the evening began with a video tribute to honour them. Expressing her gratitude for the 38 Classes that have set up numerous endowment and scholarship funds Awan said in the past 2 years, Rs 165 million have been collected in form of scholarships by the generous IBA alumni.

The IBA Karachi Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi warmly welcomed the alumni back to their alma mater after 2.5 years and apprised the audience about the recent academic and infrastructural developments. Enumerating IBA’s transformation from a business school to a multi-disciplinary Institution, Dr. Zaidi said that the IBA now has 5,000 students as compared to 400 students, 20 years ago. The Institute now offers diverse subjects including History, Sociology,

Anthropology and Mathematics among others. He added that 40 percent of IBA students receive some form of financial assistance. Adapting to the changing times, Dr Zaidi mentioned that IBA graduates were opting for setting up enterprises of their own and excelling in that domain, furthermore those alumni that sought employment found one within 3 months of their graduation. Dr Zaidi also urged the alumni to provide their valuable feedback, support and expertise towards strengthening IBA further.

