We are mortgaged up to the hilt

It increasingly appears that the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take its decision on the release of tranche for Pakistan only after the succesful passage of two key bills by parliament.

So the disbursement of over $ 1 billion by the IMF is now very much in sight. Be that as it may, it is fact that the current IMF-Pakistan engagement has caused a lot of interest and activity. But in no way is it adding to the country’s respect or dignity. The preponderance of the IMF in almost all fiscal policymaking processes is now too overt. The Pakistani nation is mortgaged up to the hilt.

Mehrunnisa Qizilbash (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022