Tapmad all set to live stream PSL-7

KARACHI: Tapmad, Pakistan’s leading on demand video streaming platform with High-Quality live streaming, is all set to live stream the matches of seventh season of Pakistan Super League, on its digital mediums without advertisements for its subscribers. The new users can avail the one-week free trial offer

Tapmad has acquired the rights to digital broadcast in HD format from PCB in the recently held bid. Tapmad has been the digital streaming partner of PSL since its first season, and is known for its HD quality and smooth streaming throughout the season, making it a preferred choice for viewers.

Commenting on the occasion, Yassir Pasha CEO Tapmad said, “Tapmad is proud to be streaming PSL for the seventh consecutive year. Our subscribers will now be able to stream the entire HBL PSL 7 season live in HD and Ad Free exclusively on Tapmad. In addition we have both, an iOS and an Android app, along with the option to cast the player from your mobile directly onto any Smart TV.”

