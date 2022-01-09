ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (January 8, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 07-01-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        18,600        180        18,780        18,480       +300/-
Equivalent
40 kgs           19,934        193        20,127        19,805       +322/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton prices Cotton Spot Rates rates of cotton Pakistan cotton rates

