ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker offer condolences

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of tourists due to heavy snowfall in Murree.

The speaker and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased tourists.

In this hour of sorrow, the whole nation shares in the grief of the bereaved, the speaker and the deputy speaker said.

The speaker and the deputy speaker prayed to Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased tourists and to give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

The speaker and the deputy speaker directed the concerned authorities to immediately rescue the stranded tourists and take them to safer places.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Qaiser Qasim Khan Suri National Assembly Speaker Deputy Speaker National Assembly heavy snowfall in Murree death of tourists in Muree sorrow and grief

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker offer condolences

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

Murree declared calamity hit

WB approves $90m in pandemic aid for Iran

Karachi to have 26 towns, 233 union bodies under Sindh LG Act

‘Economy is witnessing strong growth, creating jobs’: PM

Substances registered as drugs and medicaments: Senate panel recommends inclusion of insurance, bank guarantees

Read more stories