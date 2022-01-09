NA Speaker, Dy Speaker offer condolences

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of tourists due to heavy snowfall in Murree.

The speaker and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased tourists.

In this hour of sorrow, the whole nation shares in the grief of the bereaved, the speaker and the deputy speaker said.

The speaker and the deputy speaker prayed to Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased tourists and to give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

The speaker and the deputy speaker directed the concerned authorities to immediately rescue the stranded tourists and take them to safer places.

