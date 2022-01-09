ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Three Turkish soldiers killed on Syria border

AFP 09 Jan 2022

ANKARA: Three Turkish soldiers were killed in southeastern Turkey on Saturday when a bomb exploded on the border with Syria, the Turkish defence ministry said.

The ministry said they died in the town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province after a handmade bomb detonated “put there by terrorists” but did not provide more details.

On the other side of the Turkish border is the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, held by Turkish forces and Syrian proxies after Ankara launched a military operation against a Kurdish militia in October 2019.

Although it did not blame an organisation by name, the ministry was likely referring to Kurdish militants. Ankara has launched multiple operations inside Turkey, in Iraq and in Syria against Kurdish militants from or linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

