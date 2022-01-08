ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,962
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,302,486
1,34524hr
Sindh
485,782
Punjab
447,082
Balochistan
33,657
Islamabad
109,167
KPK
181,673
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Families, citizens stranded in Murree shifted to rest houses, hotels: CM Buzdar

  • Says 33,373 vehicles have been evacuated from the area as rescue efforts remain underway
BR Web Desk 08 Jan 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that families and citizens stranded in Murree have been shifted to rest houses and hotels, adding that their needs, including medicines, food, and warm clothes are being met.

"According to police records, there were 33,745 vehicles that entered Murree till last night out of which 33,373 vehicles have been evacuated," CM Buzdar said in a Twitter post.

The CM said that the expressway road is completely clear and snow and trees are being removed from Kaldana to the Barian area.

"All the management of the Rawalpindi division is present in the rescue operation," he added.

Earlier, CM Buzdar had declared an emergency in Murree and directed the chief secretary, IG Police, Relief Commissioner, DG Rescue and PDMA to conduct self-monitoring of rescue activities.

At least 22 tourists have died in the cars stuck in Murree due to snowfall and subsequent traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the district administration was caught unprepared with the rush of people in Murree, ordering an inquiry and putting in place strong regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies.

In a similar statement, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that lessons should be learned from the Murree tragedy, saying that there was a need to devise strategies to respond to such situations effectively in the future

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and Galiyat from January 6 to 9.

CM Usman Buzdar Murree Road

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Families, citizens stranded in Murree shifted to rest houses, hotels: CM Buzdar

Murree tragedy: PM orders inquiry, says rush of people caught district administration unprepared

Iran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general

Taliban foreign minister in first trip to Iran

Lessons should be learned from Murree incident: Fawad

Covid-19: Pakistan reports over 1,000 positive cases for third straight day

Saudi princess freed after 3 years in jail: rights group

Mother Teresa charity in India gets back access to foreign funds

Business volume improves on cotton market

FIA detects over Rs4bn money-laundering under solar panel imports

Read more stories