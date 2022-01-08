ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Finance Supplementary Bill’ PPP decides to set up protest camp outside Parliament

Naveed Butt 08 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to set up a protest camp outside the Parliament against “the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021” in the coming session of the National Assembly on Monday.

PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain claimed that the bill was against the sovereignty of the economy of the country and his party would strongly oppose it in the National Assembly.

He said in a statement on Friday that his party would also invite other opposition parties to participate in the protest camp.

“Putting the country’s economy in the clutches of the IMF would be a dangerous step for the country and the nation. Those who put personal interests before national interests will be sent home by public force,” he said.

He said that the poor people including workers, labourers, farmers, shopkeepers, and traders are stuck in a quagmire of problems. He said the lives of the people were already in a miserable condition due to price hike in the country.

Bokhari said the PPP would also strongly oppose “the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021” in both houses of the Parliament. He claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would become a branch of the IMF if the bill was passed.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had already announced to start a long march on Islamabad against the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government on February 27. He said the deteriorating economic conditions had worried people, who were fed up of the incompetent and inept rulers and wanted to get rid of them at the earliest. “Therefore, we have decided to launch a long march against the government from February 27.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly IMF PPP Finance Supplementary Bill Nayyar Hussain

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Finance Supplementary Bill’ PPP decides to set up protest camp outside Parliament

Karachi: Door-to-door drive to vaccinate women being launched

No stress on prices of urea: Rs400bn subsidy provided to agri sector: minister

National ST Return launched: Tarin issues warning: taxes must be paid to avoid legal action

Rs343bn levy ‘negotiated’: FPCCI questions IMF’s conditionality

Country maintaining growth trajectory: Dawood

SBP Amendment Act: NAB, FIA to have powers to probe SBP officials?

No action of NCOC can be challenged at any forum: SAPM

Banks, accountholders: SBP extends Covid-19 relaxations till June 30th

Revised Circular Debt Management Plan: Additional financial cost surcharge for payment of markup proposed

Cryptocurrency: FIA detects Rs100bn online fraud?

Read more stories