‘Finance Supplementary Bill’ PPP decides to set up protest camp outside Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to set up a protest camp outside the Parliament against “the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021” in the coming session of the National Assembly on Monday.

PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain claimed that the bill was against the sovereignty of the economy of the country and his party would strongly oppose it in the National Assembly.

He said in a statement on Friday that his party would also invite other opposition parties to participate in the protest camp.

“Putting the country’s economy in the clutches of the IMF would be a dangerous step for the country and the nation. Those who put personal interests before national interests will be sent home by public force,” he said.

He said that the poor people including workers, labourers, farmers, shopkeepers, and traders are stuck in a quagmire of problems. He said the lives of the people were already in a miserable condition due to price hike in the country.

Bokhari said the PPP would also strongly oppose “the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021” in both houses of the Parliament. He claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would become a branch of the IMF if the bill was passed.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had already announced to start a long march on Islamabad against the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government on February 27. He said the deteriorating economic conditions had worried people, who were fed up of the incompetent and inept rulers and wanted to get rid of them at the earliest. “Therefore, we have decided to launch a long march against the government from February 27.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021