Bilawal briefed about anti-govt march preparations

Recorder Report 08 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto was briefed about the preparations for February 27 long march by the Sindh executive members of the party on Friday.

He chaired the meeting of the Sindh executive members at the Bilawal House attended by Nisar Khuro, Manzoor Wasan, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sarfraz Rajar, Waqar Mehdi, Ajiz Dhamra, Nasir Shah, and Jam Akram Ullah Dharijo. Faryal Talpur attended the meeting online.

Both Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazi Murri were also present on the occasion. Bilawal was also briefed about preparations to carry out Kisan rallies ahead.

In another major development, Bilawal has appointed Zulfiqar Ali Badar, son of PPP stalwart Jehangir Badar, as his spokesman with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said on Friday the Central Executive Committee (CEC) has taken important decisions to deal with the gravity of the political situation in the country.

He said the PPP carries a startling history of not compromising on national security and stability, adding that the PPP would strongly oppose the IMF-dictated mini budget in the parliament.

He said the PPP would also set up a protest camp outside the parliament against the external control of the State Bank of Pakistan and anti-people budget.

According to him, the PPP would invite the opposition parties to join it in the protest camp. Also, he said the Islamabad long march of PPP would start on 27th February from the Quaid’s tomb for the removal of corrupt rulers.

Also, PPP Punjab leadership has vowed to make the call of their chairman successful in the central Punjab. Addressing a press conference at the provincial secretariat of the party, President PPP Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the chairman has given the call for all the sections of society. He said the party has started contacts with farmers, trade unions and the civil society to muster support for the protest call by the chairman.

