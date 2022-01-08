Hamad inaugurates 132KV grid station, gas pipeline

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar inaugurated the 132 KV grid station and gas pipeline at FIEDMC M3, Allama Iqbal Industrial City..

FIEDMC Chairman Zafar Sarwar, Fesco CEO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Bashir Ahmed and former Fesco CEO Fesco Ehtesham Javed were also present on the occasion. He said that Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company is taking steps to provide facilities to the industries which is commendable. The new 132 KV FIEDMC and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Grids were completed ahead of time on priority basis, which includes the efforts of FIEDMC and Fesco.

Earlier, the 132 KVM grid station was insufficient to meet the needs of this industrial area. Due to increasing industrial development, new grids have been set up at FIEDMC. New industrial connections from 132 KV Allama Iqbal Industrial City Grid will be launched soon. Fesco has already upgraded the transmission lines at a cost of Rs 611 million in collaboration with FIEDMC to improve the capacity of the system.

After the inauguration, Hamad Azhar visited Fesco. The ceremony was also attended by FIEDMC Chairman Zafar Sarwar, MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Minister Ajmal Cheema and Chamber of Commerce President Atif Munir Sheikh.

On the occasion, Hamad Azhar said that we realize that poor people are worried due to high prices in Pakistan. Inshallah, inflation will be brought under control very soon. He said that in 2022, the growth rate of the economy will be 5%. He welcomed Fesco’s efforts and inaugurated the state of the art center.

He said that Fesco has launched an app called Fesco Lite. Citizens can also apply for a new meter online with a bill from the Fesco app.

He said that after 10 years, the stock companies made many times more profits as a result of the hard work of Imran Khan and his economy team. He said that now the industry owners should also increase the wages of the workers on the basis of profit. “We should minimize the use of gas because previous governments did not pay attention to it, which is why gas reserves are declining rapidly,” he said. He said that we are aware that industry and domestic consumers are worried due to high cost of electricity and fuel adjustment charge will be abolished soon.

At the end of the ceremony, FIEDMC Chairman Zafar Sarwar and Fesco CEO Bashir Ahmed along with their respective delegations presented shields of honor to Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021