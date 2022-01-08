Iran Air commences operation from Mashhad to Karachi

KARACHI: Iran Air has commenced its direct flight operation from Mashhad to Karachi, increasing its monthly flights to 12 for Pakistan.

A ceremony was held at Karachi International Airport where Hassan Nourian, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Head of Iran Air office in Pakistan, and officials of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority were present.

Hassan Nourian praised the efforts of Iran Air to increase the number of monthly flights to Pakistan and hoped that it would help increase bilateral cooperation in the field of aviation, tourism industry, and others between two countries.

“With the direct flight from Mashad to Karachi, the number of Iran Air monthly flights from Iran to Pakistan and vice versa increased to 12 flights,” Mohammad Parsa Nejad, head of Iran Air Pakistan office said. He said that Iran Air would have four flights from Mashad to Lahore, four flights from Tehran to Karachi, and four flights from Mashad to Karachi.

