KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.274 billion and the number of lots traded 12,672.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.332 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.056 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.342 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.560 billion), DJ (PKR 1.039 billion), Silver (PKR 735.736 million), Platinum (PKR 524.830 million), Copper (PKR 307.475 million), SP 500 (PKR 241.479 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 133.494 million). In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.030 million were traded.

