Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 7, 2022).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2680 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2680 Indus 2750 Bajwa 2750 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2780 United 2700 Abdullah Textile 2700 Indus 2850 Bajwa 2850 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2970 Suriya Tex 2900 United 2700 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2900 Nadeem Textile 2900 Indus Dyeing 2950 Abdullah Textile 2900 Lucky Cotton 2850 22/1. Bajwa 2950 United 2880 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 3050 26/1. AL-Karam 3050 Amin Text 3000 Shadman Cotton 3000 Diamond Int'l 3000 Lucky Cotton 2950 28/1 Abdullah Textile 3000 30/1. Amin Tex. 3100 Al-Karam 3100 Jubilee Spinning 3000 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3100 Lucky Cotton 3000 Diamond Intl 3050 32/1 Abdullah Textile 3050 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3800 52/1 Lucky Cotton 4200 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 4100 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 3050 Amin 3050 Indus Dyeing 3100 Bajwa 3050 Nadeem Textile 3000 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3900 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4300 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 3000 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3150 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4600 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4700 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 2000 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1900 Super 1300 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 2200 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Imported 245.00 Local 222.00 Rupali 220.00 75/36/0 Imported 208.00 Local 179.00 Rupali 181.00 75/36/Him Imported 220.00 Local 193.00 Rupali 195.00 100/36/0 Imported 182.00 Local 178.00 Rupali 175.00 100/48/INT Imported 200.00 Local 185.00 Rupali 180.00 150/48/0 Imported 176.00 Local 152.00 Rupali 153.00 150/48/Him Imported 188.00 Local 156.00 Rupali 156.00 300/96/0 Imported 176.00 Local 150.00 Rupali 153.00 300/96/Him Imported 180.00 Local 153.00 Rupali 155.00 150/144/Sim Imported 178.00 Local 157.00 Rupali 160.00 150/144/Him Imported 187.00 Local 162.00 75/72/Sim Imported 204.00 Local NA 75/144/Sim Imported 220.00 Local NA --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 180.00 75/72/SD Imported 165.00 50/36/BR Imported 180.00 Local 202.00 100/36/BR Imported 155.00 150/48/BR Imported 150.00 300/96/BR Imported 156.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS)+ GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 181.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 185.00 A. A. Cotton 188.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 191.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 188.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 195.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 206.00 A. A. Cotton 204.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 191.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 219.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 230.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 248.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 220.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 310.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 220.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 175.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 190.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 217.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 285.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 267.00 Zainab (Combed) 269.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 260.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 272.00 Zainab (Combed) 286.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 270.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 305.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 302.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 280.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 317.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 325.00 45/1 PC Zainab 326.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 260.00 20/1 CVC 20/S Kcetex 218.00 Prima 216.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 30/S Kcetex 235.00 Prima 234.00 Local (AVG Price) 230.00 40/S Kcetex 290.00 Prima 288.00 Local (AVG Price) 265.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 226.00 A. A. Cotton 220.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 230.00 IFL 229.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 234.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 A. A. Cotton (60:40) 275.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 285.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 295.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 IMPORTED MJS YARN 20/S Kahtex 215.00 Local 200.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00 IFL (52 48) 256.00 A. A. Cotton 240.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 252.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 252.00 I.C.I. Bright 255.00 Rupali 1.D 254.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 252.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 252.00 Ibrahim 1.D 254.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 255.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 256.00 VISCOSE K.G. FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 380.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 380.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 370.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 370.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00 =======================================

NOTE :-These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism.

SECRETARY-P.Y.M.A

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022