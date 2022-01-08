Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 7, 2022). ======================================= CONES ...
08 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 7, 2022).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2680
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2680
Indus 2750
Bajwa 2750
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2780
United 2700
Abdullah Textile 2700
Indus 2850
Bajwa 2850
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2970
Suriya Tex 2900
United 2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2900
Nadeem Textile 2900
Indus Dyeing 2950
Abdullah Textile 2900
Lucky Cotton 2850
22/1.
Bajwa 2950
United 2880
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 3050
26/1.
AL-Karam 3050
Amin Text 3000
Shadman Cotton 3000
Diamond Int'l 3000
Lucky Cotton 2950
28/1
Abdullah Textile 3000
30/1.
Amin Tex. 3100
Al-Karam 3100
Jubilee Spinning 3000
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3100
Lucky Cotton 3000
Diamond Intl 3050
32/1
Abdullah Textile 3050
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3800
52/1
Lucky Cotton 4200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 3050
Amin 3050
Indus Dyeing 3100
Bajwa 3050
Nadeem Textile 3000
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3900
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4300
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3150
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4600
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4700
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 2000
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1900
Super 1300
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported 245.00
Local 222.00
Rupali 220.00
75/36/0
Imported 208.00
Local 179.00
Rupali 181.00
75/36/Him
Imported 220.00
Local 193.00
Rupali 195.00
100/36/0
Imported 182.00
Local 178.00
Rupali 175.00
100/48/INT
Imported 200.00
Local 185.00
Rupali 180.00
150/48/0
Imported 176.00
Local 152.00
Rupali 153.00
150/48/Him
Imported 188.00
Local 156.00
Rupali 156.00
300/96/0
Imported 176.00
Local 150.00
Rupali 153.00
300/96/Him
Imported 180.00
Local 153.00
Rupali 155.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 178.00
Local 157.00
Rupali 160.00
150/144/Him
Imported 187.00
Local 162.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 204.00
Local NA
75/144/Sim
Imported 220.00
Local NA
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 180.00
75/72/SD
Imported 165.00
50/36/BR
Imported 180.00
Local 202.00
100/36/BR
Imported 155.00
150/48/BR
Imported 150.00
300/96/BR
Imported 156.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS)+ GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 181.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 185.00
A. A. Cotton 188.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 191.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 188.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 195.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 206.00
A. A. Cotton 204.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 191.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 219.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 230.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 248.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 220.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 310.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 220.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 170.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 175.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 175.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 190.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 195.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 217.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 285.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 267.00
Zainab (Combed) 269.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 260.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 272.00
Zainab (Combed) 286.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 270.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 305.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 302.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 280.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 317.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 325.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 326.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 260.00
20/1 CVC
20/S
Kcetex 218.00
Prima 216.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
30/S
Kcetex 235.00
Prima 234.00
Local (AVG Price) 230.00
40/S
Kcetex 290.00
Prima 288.00
Local (AVG Price) 265.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 226.00
A. A. Cotton 220.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 230.00
IFL 229.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 234.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 275.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 285.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 295.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
IMPORTED MJS YARN
20/S
Kahtex 215.00
Local 200.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00
IFL (52 48) 256.00
A. A. Cotton 240.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 252.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 252.00
I.C.I. Bright 255.00
Rupali 1.D 254.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 252.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 252.00
Ibrahim 1.D 254.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 255.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 256.00
VISCOSE K.G.
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 380.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 380.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 370.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 370.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00
=======================================
NOTE :-These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism.
SECRETARY-P.Y.M.A
