Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Recorder Report 08 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 7, 2022).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2680
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2680
Indus                              2750
Bajwa                              2750
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2780
United                             2700
Abdullah Textile                   2700
Indus                              2850
Bajwa                              2850
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2970
Suriya Tex                         2900
United                             2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2900
Nadeem Textile                     2900
Indus Dyeing                       2950
Abdullah Textile                   2900
Lucky Cotton                       2850
22/1.
Bajwa                              2950
United                             2880
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             3050
26/1.
AL-Karam                           3050
Amin Text                          3000
Shadman Cotton                     3000
Diamond Int'l                      3000
Lucky Cotton                       2950
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   3000
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          3100
Al-Karam                           3100
Jubilee Spinning                   3000
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  3100
Lucky Cotton                       3000
Diamond Intl                       3050
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   3050
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3800
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       4200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           3050
Amin                               3050
Indus Dyeing                       3100
Bajwa                              3050
Nadeem Textile                     3000
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   4300
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3150
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   4600
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   4700
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          2000
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1900
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER 
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported                         245.00
Local                            222.00
Rupali                           220.00
75/36/0
Imported                         208.00
Local                            179.00
Rupali                           181.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         220.00
Local                            193.00
Rupali                           195.00
100/36/0
Imported                         182.00
Local                            178.00
Rupali                           175.00
100/48/INT
Imported                         200.00
Local                            185.00
Rupali                           180.00
150/48/0
Imported                         176.00
Local                            152.00
Rupali                           153.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         188.00
Local                            156.00
Rupali                           156.00
300/96/0
Imported                         176.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           153.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         180.00
Local                            153.00
Rupali                           155.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         178.00
Local                            157.00
Rupali                           160.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         187.00
Local                            162.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         204.00
Local                                NA
75/144/Sim
Imported                         220.00
Local                                NA
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         180.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         165.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         180.00
Local                            202.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         155.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         150.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         156.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES 
(PER LBS)+ GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    181.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     185.00
A. A. Cotton                     188.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        191.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             188.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        195.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               206.00
A. A. Cotton                     204.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     191.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     219.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    230.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    248.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 220.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                310.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           220.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     217.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    267.00
Zainab (Combed)                  269.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            260.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 272.00
Zainab (Combed)                  286.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      270.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          305.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  302.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            280.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 317.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            325.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           326.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             240.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             245.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             260.00
20/1 CVC
20/S
Kcetex                           218.00
Prima                            216.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
30/S
Kcetex                           235.00
Prima                            234.00
Local (AVG Price)                230.00
40/S
Kcetex                           290.00
Prima                            288.00
Local (AVG Price)                265.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           226.00
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     230.00
IFL                              229.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       234.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             275.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     295.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
IMPORTED MJS YARN
20/S
Kahtex                           215.00
Local                            200.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            245.00
IFL (52 48)                      256.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       252.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  252.00
I.C.I. Bright                    255.00
Rupali 1.D                       254.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  252.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               252.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      254.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             255.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          256.00
VISCOSE                            K.G.
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                380.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                380.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 370.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      370.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              510.00
=======================================

NOTE :-These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism.

SECRETARY-P.Y.M.A

