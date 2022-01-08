Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
08 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Archroma 30.09.2021 900% Final 06.01.2022
Pakistan Limited Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.