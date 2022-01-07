ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Silk Route Reconnect policy bearing fruit, says Dawood

BR Web Desk 07 Jan 2022

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said that the Ministry of Commerce's (MoC) ‘Silk Route Reconnect’ initiative is bearing results after Pakistan exports to Central Asia increased to $145 million in 2020-21 from $104 million in 2019-20.

“MoC Silk Route Reconnect initiative is bearing results,” said Dawood, in a series of tweets. “Our exports to Central Asian Republics (CARs) are showing an increasing trend. These increased by 39.42% from $104 million in 2019-20 to $145 million in 2020-21.”

Moreover, for six months, from July-December 2021, these exports were increased 173% to $134 million from $49 million during the same period last year, the advisor said.

Trade and Investment Conferences were held in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in 2021 where opening of banks in each other’s countries were discussed, informed the advisor.

“We are negotiating Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) with Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan,” said Dawood, whereas Transit Trade Agreements are also being negotiated with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s exports declined by 5.55% on a month-on-month basis and clocked in at $2.74 billion in December 2021 compared to $2.901 billion in November 2021.

Overall in the first half of the ongoing fiscal year, the country’s exports increased by 24.7% and remained $15.102 billion compared to $12.110 billion during the same period of 2020-21.

However, the trade deficit widened by 106.4% during the first half (July-December) and reached $25.478 billion, owing to a rising import bill.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood Exports Central Asian Republic Transit Trade Agreement

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Silk Route Reconnect policy bearing fruit, says Dawood

IHC again defers indictment of Rana Shamim, others

Sindh makes vaccination mandatory for students aged 12, above

Pakistan's rupee registers 0.14% gain against US dollar

Kazakh leader rejects talks, tells forces to 'shoot to kill'

At least 20 trapped after blast causes building collapse in China

Sindh health dept says no notification over Covid restrictions issued

Covid-19: Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

FBR chief speaks about IMF’s tax outlook, priorities

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

Read more stories