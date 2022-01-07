German exports rise, output falls slightly in November

BERLIN: German exports grew in November despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, and industrial output fell slightly, data showed on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.7%, the second successive monthly rise, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Imports fell to 3.3% after a slightly revised rise of 5.2% in the prior month.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.2% decrease in exports and a 1.7% decrease in imports.

Industrial output fell by 0.2% after a 2.4% jump in October.

The trade surplus decreased to 10.9 billion euros ($12.32 billion) from 12.4 billion euros the previous month.