ANL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
GGGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
GGL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
GTECH 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.38%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.97%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
TPL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.28%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.54%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.6%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WAVES 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.46%)
YOUW 8.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.03%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 19,153 Decreased By -270.7 (-1.39%)
KSE100 45,247 Increased By 164.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,844 Increased By 83.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei shaves losses to end mostly flat as traders eye US payrolls

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

TOKYO: The Nikkei share average recouped most of its morning losses to end nearly flat on Friday, with investors avoiding making big bets ahead of a key US jobs report and a three-day weekend in Japan.

The Nikkei closed 0.03% lower at 28,478.56, while the broader Topix slipped 0.07%. For the week, the Nikkei dropped 1% after four straight weeks of gains, while the Topix rose about 0.2% in its fifth straight weekly rise.

Semiconductor stocks dragged both indexes lower, with Advantest sliding 0.65% and Tokyo Electron declining 0.14%.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing shed 0.35%.

"It's a difficult time to take positions, ahead of the US jobs report and a three-day weekend," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

"There isn't any strong reason to buy stocks today, after US stocks traded sideways overnight," said a market participant at another domestic securities firm.

The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower on Thursday, ahead of the US non-farm payrolls due later on Friday, which could strengthen Federal Reserve officials' resolve for an early and speedy pace of monetary policy normalisation.

Expectations for three quarter-point US rate increases this year have driven Treasury yields to multi-month highs.

That lifted shares of banks and other financial institutions in Japan. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 3.44%.

Energy shares also rose, supported by higher crude oil prices.

SoftBank Group was the Nikkei's biggest winner by index points, with a 2.18% rally.

The Topix value-share index rose 0.52%, compared with a 0.65% slide in the growth-share index.

Nikkei share average

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei shaves losses to end mostly flat as traders eye US payrolls

FBR chief speaks about IMF’s tax outlook, priorities

Covid-19: Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Read more stories