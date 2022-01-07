ANL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
GGGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
GGL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
GTECH 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.38%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.97%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
TPL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.28%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.54%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.6%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WAVES 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.46%)
YOUW 8.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.03%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 19,153 Decreased By -270.7 (-1.39%)
KSE100 45,247 Increased By 164.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,844 Increased By 83.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand great Taylor wants winning farewell after shock loss

AFP 07 Jan 2022

CHRISTCHURCH: Ross Taylor saluted Bangladesh for their upset win in the first Test but warned Friday that a green Christchurch wicket was much more in New Zealand's favour as he looks to bow out of Test cricket with a bang.

The hosts are desperate to save the two-Test series to get some momentum in the defence of their world Test crown following two losses and a draw in their first three matches.

The second match against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday, will be the farewell Test appearance for Taylor, New Zealand's most prolific run-scorer.

It will be his 112th Test, equalling Daniel Vettori as New Zealand's most-capped Test player.

Bangladesh's shock eight-wicket defeat of New Zealand in Mount Maunganui this week was "good for world cricket", the 37-year-old Taylor said.

"We were outplayed the whole time. But for this game of Test cricket to survive we need Bangladesh to be a thriving nation and I think they will get a lot of confidence from that."

But nothing would give Taylor greater pleasure than to avoid a series defeat and sign off with a victory.

"We're one-nil down, we know we have to play some aggressive cricket, but it's also a ground that we know how we're going to play and we've have had a lot of success here," he said after checking with the groundsman on the state of the wicket.

"I just asked is it a normal wicket and he said 'yes'," a smiling Taylor said. 'Normal' at Hagley Oval means very green and winning the toss means bowling first.

"The bowlers will be licking their lips and us batters need to apply ourselves better than we did at the Mount. I think these conditions will suit us a lot more than they did at the Mount," he said.

"We know what to expect and that's the positive about being at home and on a ground where we've played a lot of cricket on."

Only one of eight Tests at Hagley Oval has been drawn and of the seven to produce a result, New Zealand have won six.

The one they lost, against Australia in 2016, was Brendon McCullum's farewell to Test cricket and the swashbuckling batsman marked the occasion with the fastest-ever century in Test cricket.

He brought up his world-record 100 off 54 balls and went on to make 145 from 79 deliveries. Taylor admitted that would be hard to emulate. "He's set the bar very high. It would be good just to have a win," said Taylor.

"I don't think there's going to be many people who are going to be able to do what he did in his last match."

Bangladesh Ross Taylor world Test crown

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand great Taylor wants winning farewell after shock loss

FBR chief speaks about IMF’s tax outlook, priorities

Covid-19: Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Read more stories