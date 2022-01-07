ANL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
GGGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
GGL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
GTECH 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.38%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.97%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
TPL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.28%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.54%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.6%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WAVES 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.46%)
YOUW 8.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.03%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 19,153 Decreased By -270.7 (-1.39%)
KSE100 45,247 Increased By 164.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,844 Increased By 83.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Japan finmin: Closely watching forex impact on economy as yen falls

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he was closely watching any impact of currency moves on the economy and that foreign exchange stability was important.

"I won't comment on the currency market itself, but stability is important above all," Suzuki told reporters.

"The government will closely watch currency market moves and their impact on Japanese economy following that point," he said, when asked if the weakening yen was negative for the economy.

Suzuki made the comment as the dollar hovered near a five-year high to the yen, backed by a surge in US Treasury yields on growing bets for a Federal Reserve rate hike by March.

The US currency stood at 115.88 yen, after hitting Tuesday's high of 116.355, amid hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials and a strong US jobs report.

Suzuki, shortly after becoming finance minister under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet in October, had said a weak yen would be a positive for Japanese exporters and firms operating overseas, but it may hurt others including consumers due to higher costs of living.

Since then, he has mostly kept mum when asked about yen moves.

Last month, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said a weak yen may be hurting households more than in the past, due to an increasing reliance on expensive raw material imports.

He told business leaders that the benefits of a weak yen outweigh the drawbacks - yen declines make Japanese goods more competitive overseas, and boost yen-based profits that companies earn overseas.

Japanese policymakers tend to fire off verbal warnings against unwelcome yen rises, which could threaten to derail their export-reliant economy, the world's third largest.

Shunichi Suzuki

