Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

DUBAI: Dubai ports giant DP World is set to build an inland port in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as part of plans by the emirate to invest in the occupied territory, the head of the region said on Thursday.

The Indian government last year said Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), would invest in infrastructure and other projects in the disputed region.

UAE's investment 'plan' in IIOJK 'Kashmir remains a disputed territory': FO

IIOJK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is in Dubai this week to promote investment, said DP World would soon visit the 250 acre site earmarked for the inland port facility. “We will finalise it shortly,” he told Reuters, describing the project as a “firm commitment” by state-owned DP World.

uae IIOJK Dubai's DP World dry port

