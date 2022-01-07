Assistance-related matters: NSA says will engage with interim Afghan govt soon

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf would lead a high-level delegation to Afghanistan soon for further engaging with the interim Afghan government on assistance related matters and holding talks with senior Taliban leadership on issues of mutual interest and strengthening cooperation in various areas.

The NSA stated this, while briefing a meeting of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, here Thursday. Moeed Yusuf, who is Convener of the AICC, welcomed the Speaker National Assembly and gave a detailed presentation about the AICC and the progress made so far on various initiatives undertaken by the forum to facilitate the process of humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan.

He stated that Rs5 billion assistance package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan included immediate supply of food commodities, lifesaving drugs and winter supplies and shelter including tents and blankets. The NSA also updated the meeting about the process of issuance of visas to international non-government organisations (INGOs) wanting to work for humanitarian assistance.

He said that special dispensation is now in place for any INGO willing to support Afghanistan’s humanitarian assistance efforts from Pakistan. Similarly, facilitation was offered to stranded patients for their return to Afghanistan, he added.

He further stated that a proposal for grant of long-term residency to foreign investors was being formalised for final approval by the prime minister. Similarly, modalities were being worked out for commencement of bus service between Peshawar-Jalalabad and Quetta–Kandhar, he added.

The meeting was informed that a delegation of high-ranking officials would soon visit Afghanistan for further engagement with the Afghan government on all assistance-related prospects.

The National Assembly Speaker appreciated the AICC for the well-coordinated efforts for helping the neighbouring country in dealing with the crisis. He stressed that the world should not abandon people of Afghanistan in their time of need.

He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan offered enormous opportunities not only to the Afghan people but also to Pakistan in terms of access to central Asian countries for greater trade and connectivity.

The meeting was attended by Shahzad Arbab, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Muhammad Sadiq Khan, Special Representative for Afghanistan along with senior government officials.

