164 doctors removed

LAHORE: As many as 164 doctors have been removed from their service on the charge of absence from duty and misconduct. Secretary PSH&D Imran Sikander Baloch said on Thursday that these doctors were removed from their jobs under the PEEDA Act 2006 after due process.

The action was taken after issuance of repeated warnings and show cause notices for being absent from the duty. While talking about dismissal of 164 Medical Officers, Secretary PSH&D said, “Regular absentees of doctors in government hospitals will not be tolerated at all.

Medical officers are bound to abide by the rules of PEEDA act and moral responsibility of being a medical specialist. Action has only been taken under PEEDA Act after repeated warnings. In future more strict action will be taken against such persons, There is no room for irresponsible officers and staff in department.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022