Pakistan

Rains with thunderstorm likely in Karachi

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Karachi is likely to see rain with thunderstorm in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Thursday. It said that the westerly weather system producing widespread heavy rainfall across the country has become further intensified over west Balochistan and adjoining areas.

Under its influence rain-thunderstorm are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and Tharparker districts today (Friday). However, Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts may receive moderate to heavy falls over the period.

Karachi’s weather is likely to remain cloudy with minimum temperature up to 15 degrees Celsius with 85 percent humidity. In the next 24 hours more widespread rains are expected in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rain with snow over the hills in upper and central Balochistan is also likely.

“Another strong westerly wave is affecting Balochistan and likely to affect upper half of the country from Friday,” the Met said. In the past 24 hours widespread rain (with snow over hills) fell in Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

Minimum temperature was recorded in Kalam -9 degrees Celsius, Leh -8, Gupis -7, Ziarat -6, Bagrote, Hunza and Skardu -4, each, Kalat and Malamjabba -3, each, Astore, Dir, Drosh, Parachinar and Rawalakot -2, each, Murree, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla and Mirkhani -1, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi rains met office thunderstorm

