Markets
New York cotton
07 Jan 2022
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22 115.75 116.13 114.60 114.89 11:58 - -1.39 10110 116.28
Jan 06
May'22 113.33 113.46 112.16 112.46 11:58 - -1.15 4032 113.61
Jan 06
Jul'22 109.93 110.16 108.99 109.38 11:56 - -1.06 1357 110.44
Jan 06
=================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
