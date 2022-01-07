ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022
Markets

Nikkei marks biggest fall in six months after hawkish Fed minutes

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei fell the most in six months on Thursday, as investors sold expensive growth stocks after hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes sparked a sell-off on Wall Street last night.

The Nikkei share average closed 2.88% lower at 28,487.87, posting its biggest drop since June. The broader Topix fell 2.07% to 1,997.01.

The Mothers Index of start-up firms lost 4.9% to a 19-month low, losing almost 11% in the first three sessions of 2022.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight, with the Nasdaq down more than 3% in its biggest drop since February, after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting signalled the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

“The Nikkei extended losses because U.S. futures fell (in Asian trading hours). Investors feared the U.S. market would fall further this evening,” said Kazuharu Konishi, head of equities at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

“Investors appeared to be almost dumping small stocks. It looks like not only individuals but also institutions are shifting their money to large, liquid and cheap stocks from smaller shares with higher valuations.”

Toyota Motor gave up early gains to close down 0.3%, while Sony Group tumbled 6.9% after Wednesday’s near 4% gain.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing lost 4.9% after its December sales for existing stores fell 11.1%.

Medical equipment maker Terumo tumbled 9% after Mizuho Securities cut its target price, while medical services platform M3 tanked 6.7%.

Insurers inched up 0.4% on prospects that higher interest rates could help boost their earnings, while banks were almost flat, with Shinsei Bank rising 3.3% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yields hit a nine-month high, tracking elevated U.S. yields.

Wall Street Nikkei share average U.S. Federal Reserve Japan’s Nikkei

