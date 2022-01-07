ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St falls as tech stocks weaken on hawkish Fed minutes

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes fell in choppy trading on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting struck a hawkish note, pushing down shares of big technology companies and buoying economy-sensitive cyclical sectors.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors fell in early trading, while value-oriented energy, financials and industrials rose.

Technology and consumer discretionary, the sectors hosting some of the biggest growth stocks including Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, fell more than 1% each.

“Tech stocks have got more of their earnings power coming but they’re much more sensitive to a higher discount rate,” said Dave Grecsek, managing director in investment strategy and research at Aspiriant.

“We’ve barbelled our equity position, so we like the more cyclically-sensitive equities in the U.S. ... these would be stocks like the traditional financials, industrials and staples that have room to run.”

The Dow slipped from an intra-day record high after minutes from the Fed’s December meeting signaled the possibility of sooner-than-expected rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal to curb inflation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged more than 3% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage drop since February.

“The hawkish tone of the FOMC (the Federal Open Market Committee) minutes suggests that the central bank is concerned about inflation,” said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management.

“We believe the Fed is likely to be more prudent and take longer than the market expects to evaluate the economy before embarking on a swift rate hiking cycle and balance sheet reduction plan.”

So far this week, market participants have rotated out of technology-heavy growth shares and into cyclical names such as industrials, energy and materials that stand to benefit the most in a high interest rate environment.

The banking sub-index rose 1.0%, tracking the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which touched its highest level since April 2021 on Thursday.

At 10:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 147.18 points, or 0.40%, at 36,259.93, the S&P 500 was down 17.96 points, or 0.38%, at 4,682.62, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 135.79 points, or 0.90%, at 14,964.39.

After a stronger-than-expected ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday, the Labor Department’s more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls data for December will be closely watched on Friday.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week. Another report showed U.S. services industry activity slowed more than expected in December, but supply bottlenecks appear to be easing.

Netflix Inc slipped 3.9% after J.P. Morgan cut its price target on the movie streaming platform’s stock.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.48-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.54-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 426 new lows.

Federal Reserve Apple Inc tech stocks Microsoft Corp WallStreet Amazon.com Inc S&P sectors

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall St falls as tech stocks weaken on hawkish Fed minutes

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories