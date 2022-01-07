ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PIA inches closer to full int’l flights

AFP 07 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country’s aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world’s civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew.

Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt.

On Thursday aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told a press conference the ICAO had now recertified the airline, showing a letter from the organisation confirming the pass.

“We addressed significant safety concerns,” Khan said, adding: “We hope to resume our flight operations to Europe and the US by February or March this year.”

He said a follow-up inquiry into pilot certifications was part of the clean-up process.

Some 262 licences were found to be “dubious”, he said, most of which have now been cleared after further training and testing.

However, 50 pilots had been dismissed because of irregularities.

“There has been a lot of criticism on us during the last two years, but we improved our safety standards,” Khan said.

He added that Pakistan had signed an agreement with British civil aviation authorities for its pilots to be tested and certified in the UK.

