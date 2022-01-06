ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia at any time

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

CAIRO: Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said an ongoing dialogue with Saudi Arabia was positive and constructive and Tehran was ready to restore relations at any time, Al Jazeera TV reported on Thursday.

Iran's representatives to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will return to Jeddah within days, the news channel cited Amirabdollahian as saying.

Iran says further talks with Saudi Arabia depends on Riyadh's ‘seriousness’

The minister also said he believed in the importance of a broad regional dialogue that included Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to solve the region's problems.

