ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel to lift travel ban to US, UK amid Omicron spread

AFP 06 Jan 2022

JERUSALEM: Israel's health ministry said Thursday that several countries including the United States would be removed from a Covid "red list" of banned destinations despite a surge in the Omicron variant.

"The ministry of health recommends to the government to remove at this stage all countries from the red list," it said in a statement.

The decision goes into effect Thursday, the ministry said, adding that it was "subject to the approval of the government".

The measure was taken "in light of the share of infections of those entering Israel compared to the share of community spread", the ministry said.

In addition to the United States, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey will be removed from the banned destinations list.

Last month Israel barred travel to those countries among dozens of "red" destinations in an effort to slow an Omicron-fuelled surge in cases.

CDC recommends Pfizer's COVID-19 booster for ages 12 to 15

That ban followed a move in late November to block entry to all foreign tourists. Israel this week announced that vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries could enter the country.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the travel restrictions "delayed" the onset of Omicron.

"Five weeks ago we closed the State of Israel to entry by foreign nationals. This greatly delayed the entry of Omicron to the country," he said.

Israeli authorities reported 16,115 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest daily load since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 307 people hospitalised, according to the health ministry.

On Monday Israel began administering fourth Covid vaccine shots for people older than 60 and health workers.

Some 4.3 million Israelis have gotten three shots of a coronavirus vaccine, while about 2.8 million people of a population of 9.4 million have not received any jabs at all.

Visitors to Israel will be allowed beginning Sunday. They will have to take a PCR or antigen test before boarding their flights and another PCR when they arrive, and they will be required to quarantine while waiting for the result.

Israel US UK travel ban Omicron

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Israel to lift travel ban to US, UK amid Omicron spread

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, says aviation minister

Justice Ayesha Malik's elevation to Supreme Court approved by JCP

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

At least six killed, 14 injured in road accident in Khuzdar

President Dr Arif Alvi tests positive for Covid-19

Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia at any time

Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens yet again

PCB Awards 2021: Rizwan bags Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year award

Farmers will not face urea shortage: Fawad Chaudhry

Read more stories