ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Record year for illegal cryptocurrency payments: study

AFP 06 Jan 2022

LONDON: Cryptocurrency-based crime hit a record high in 2021 as overall legal payments also reached an all-time peak, data group Chainalysis revealed on Thursday.

Criminal transactions, involving bitcoin and its peers, totalled $14 billion, up 79 percent from 2020, according to the group's analysis.

Total cryptocurrency payments meanwhile rocketed 567 percent to $15.8 trillion year-on-year, Chainalysis said, as the sector won some strong support from traditional finance.

"Given that roaring adoption, it's no surprise that more cybercriminals are using cryptocurrency," the group concluded.

"In fact, with the growth of legitimate cryptocurrency usage far outpacing the growth of criminal usage, illicit activity's share of cryptocurrency transaction volume has never been lower."

Pakistan records $20bn cryptocurrency value in 2020-21: report

Illicit transactions amounted to 0.15 percent of the total.

Despite the lower percentage, "criminal abuse of cryptocurrency creates huge impediments for continued adoption, heightens the likelihood of restrictions being imposed by governments, and worst of all victimizes innocent people around the world", the report stressed.

Growth in scams was 82 percent last year, according to Chainalysis.

"Rug pulls" played a sizeable part, it noted. This is when investments, notably in newer cryptocurrencies, suddenly disappear.

This was the case last year with "Squid coin", inspired by Netflix hit "Squid Game".

The creators of Squid coin disappeared from social media and so did investors' profits, mirroring other cryptocurrency scams.

Pakistan has great potential to earn from crypto assets: FPCCI paper

"One promising development in the fight against cryptocurrency-related crime is the growing ability of law enforcement to seize illicitly obtained cryptocurrency," Chainalysis said.

At the same time, illicit addresses currently hold at least $10 billion worth of cryptocurrency, according to Chainalysis.

"Much of this value comes not from the initial amount derived from criminal activity, but from subsequent price increases of the crypto assets held."

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, however, and the value of sector-leader bitcoin has fallen sharply in recent days.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Record year for illegal cryptocurrency payments: study

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, says aviation minister

Justice Ayesha Malik's elevation to Supreme Court approved by JCP

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

President Dr Arif Alvi tests positive for Covid-19

Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens yet again

Farmers will not face urea shortage: Fawad Chaudhry

Lockdown option not being considered: Sindh health minister

ICC players' ranking: Babar Azam triumphs over Virat Kohli across all formats

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $169mn, stand at $17.69bn

Read more stories