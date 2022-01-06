Philippine central bank says monetary policy to stay prudent and flexible

MANILA: Philippine monetary policy will continue to be prudent as well as flexible so it can respond to uncertainties, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno also said in a news conference while the timing of exit from the central bank's easy policy "remains very uncertain", any transition would be done smoothly.

Philippine central bank sees 2021 c/a deficit at 1% of GDP, 2.3% next year

The central bank's priority right now, he said, was to ensure the sustainability of the Philippines' economic recovery.