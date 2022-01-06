ANL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.6%)
AVN 101.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.4%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
FNEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
GGGL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
GGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.23%)
GTECH 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
MLCF 35.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.83%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.05%)
PRL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.1%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.07%)
TREET 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
TRG 115.70 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-6.27%)
UNITY 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.84%)
YOUW 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (9.55%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 19,703 Decreased By -512.9 (-2.54%)
KSE100 45,256 Decreased By -152.2 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,814 Decreased By -56 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge

AFP 06 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart Thursday to consider restricting American troop movement in the country after a surge in Covid cases on bases and surrounding communities.

The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now seeing a rise in community infections.

The region's governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops.

Okinawa will request that the central government authorise new virus restrictions, its governor said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.

In a call with Blinken, Hayashi "strongly requested the strengthening of measures to prevent an expansion in infections", Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Hayashi called on Blinken to "consider restricting outings (by US troops) to ease worries among local residents, given the situation of coronavirus infections among US forces in Japan", the statement added.

There were more than 400 Covid cases reported on US bases in Okinawa on January 4, Japan's government said Wednesday.

Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki has criticised the US military for failing to adhere to Japan's strict measures for overseas arrivals, and last month Hayashi expressed "strong regret" to the commander of US forces in Japan over the growing number of virus cases.

Hayashi said then that the US military was not adhering with Japan's policy of testing incoming travellers for the virus on arrival, and requiring them to quarantine for two weeks.

Since the complaint, US soldiers are now being tested within 24 hours of arrival, according to Japan's government.

Infections among US force members are not included in Okinawa's daily case reports, although cases among local Japanese staff at US bases are.

US bases in other parts of Japan have also reported a surge in infections in recent weeks.

Overall, Japan's infection rate remains comparatively low, with just over 2,600 cases reported nationwide on Wednesday. But the numbers are rising, and Wednesday marked the first time that more than 2,000 cases have been reported in Japan since October.

The foreign ministry said Blinken acknowledged Hayashi's concerns and promised to convey them to the US defence department.

Hayashi and Blinken also "confirmed continuing close Japan-US cooperation" on the issues of North Korea and Ukraine, the ministry said.

"Blinken condemned (North Korea)'s ballistic missile launch and stressed US commitment to the defence of Japan remains ironclad," the US Department of State said in a statement.

Yoshimasa Hayashi

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

Read more stories